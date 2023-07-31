Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says

Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz in a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire. Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program. Holtz been coaching the last two years in the USFL, where he has led Birmingham to consecutive championships.

