Northwestern hires Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson as its new AD

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has hired Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson to fill the same position, two months after former AD Derrick Gragg was moved into an advisory role with the university. The 51-year-old Jackson has been athletic director at Villanova since 2015, overseeing an athletic department that won 34 Big East championships in various sports and two men’s basketball NCAA tournament titles. In June, Gragg was bumped into a new role as vice president of athletic strategy after he became entangled in two coaching scandals.

