Northwestern hires Ben Greenspan as baseball coach after letting Jim Foster go

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has hired former Michigan assistant Ben Greenspan to coach its baseball team after it moved on from Jim Foster amid allegations of misconduct. Greenspan was the associate coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan last season, after spending 2022 as the assistant coach at Cal Poly. In addition, he spent seven seasons as an assistant at Arizona State and six seasons on the baseball staff at Indiana. Foster was let go in mid-July, just days after Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal. Foster coached the Wildcats for one season, going 10-40.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.