Northwestern gets go-ahead from city council to build new Ryan Field

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern got the go-ahead to build a new Ryan Field on Monday night after extensive discussions with residents over the number of concerts the football stadium would host. The Evanston, Ill., city council voted in favor of the project and approved a rezoning application to allow six concerts per year in addition to other events. The new stadium to be built on the site of the current, 97-year-old Ryan Field is part of a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan that was the largest in school history. The school has said the stadium would seat 35,000, down more than 12,000 from the current Ryan Field, and feature a canopy designed to keep noise and light focused on the field.

