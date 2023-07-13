Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster amid misconduct allegations

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster has been fired amid allegations of misconduct, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal. Foster spent just one season as the Wildcats’ coach. The move was announced in a brief statement from athletic director Derrick Gragg. The Chicago Tribune and WSCR-AM reported this week that Foster led a toxic culture that prompted several assistant coaches to quit, and that his bullying and verbally abusive behavior prompted a human resources investigation by the university. Northwestern went 10-40 under Foster. Assistant Brian Anderson will take over as interim coach.

