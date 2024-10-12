Northwestern exploits Maryland’s turnovers, rolls 37-10 to earn first Big Ten victory

By PATRICK STEVENS The Associated Press
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley, front left, interacts with players during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in College Park. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Kucin Jr.]

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Defensive end Aidan Hubbard returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Northwestern pulled away from Maryland 37-10 for its first Big Ten victory this season. Jack Lausch and Cam Porter rushed for first-half touchdowns for the Wildcats, which won despite being outgained 355-283 total yards. Billy Edwards Jr. rushed for a touchdown for Maryland, which committed a season-high four turnovers. The Terrapins dropped their 10th consecutive game after an open date, a streak that dates to 2017 and includes a pair of defeats after pandemic cancellations in 2020.

