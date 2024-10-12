Northwestern exploits Maryland’s turnovers, rolls 37-10 to earn first Big Ten victory

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Defensive end Aidan Hubbard returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Northwestern pulled away from Maryland 37-10 for its first Big Ten victory this season. Jack Lausch and Cam Porter rushed for first-half touchdowns for the Wildcats, which won despite being outgained 355-283 total yards. Billy Edwards Jr. rushed for a touchdown for Maryland, which committed a season-high four turnovers. The Terrapins dropped their 10th consecutive game after an open date, a streak that dates to 2017 and includes a pair of defeats after pandemic cancellations in 2020.

