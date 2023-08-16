Northwestern coach says he’s ‘really confident’ Wildcats will be cheered at home despite scandal

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern interim coach David Braun says he’s “really confident” the Wildcats will hear more cheers than jeers, at least at home. He expects a warm reception for the first game at Ryan Field despite a hazing and abuse scandal that has also engulfed other men’s and women’s teams at the school. Northwestern opens the season with a Sunday afternoon game at Rutgers on Sept. 3 and hosts UTEP six days later. The Wildcats know they could be in for some pointed taunting when they go on the road this season. How they’ll be received at home is also in question.

