Northwestern coach David Braun returns to Indianapolis with plenty of support and no interim tag

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northwestern coach David Braun walked into a much friendlier environment at Lucas Oil Stadium this year. He brought three players to the first of three Big Ten media days Tuesday. He looked like just another coach during his interview session. He wasn’t worried about the impending birth of a new child, expected to explain what happened in a hazing scandal that took place before or carrying the tag of interim coach. Nope, Braun was rewarded with a remarkably quick turnaround in Evanston, Illinois, by receiving a new contract, the 2023 Big Ten coach of the year award and, yes, a warmer reception in Indianapolis.

