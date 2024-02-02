Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection

By The Associated Press
Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins shakes hands with Purdue center Zach Edey (15) as he leaves the court after a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Purdue defeated against the Northwestern Wildcats 105-96 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern coach Chris Collins has been handed a $5,000 fine and public reprimand from the Big Ten for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy at the end of the Wildcats’ overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue. Collins was ejected with 1.7 seconds remaining in Purdue’s 105-96 victory on Wednesday night. The ejection came after he walked onto the court and yelled at an official with the ball still in played. A Northwestern player restrained Collins and led him to the bench. Purdue had a 46-8 edge over Northwestern in free-throw attempts that night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.