Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern coach Chris Collins has been handed a $5,000 fine and public reprimand from the Big Ten for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy at the end of the Wildcats’ overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue. Collins was ejected with 1.7 seconds remaining in Purdue’s 105-96 victory on Wednesday night. The ejection came after he walked onto the court and yelled at an official with the ball still in played. A Northwestern player restrained Collins and led him to the bench. Purdue had a 46-8 edge over Northwestern in free-throw attempts that night.

