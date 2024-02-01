Northwestern coach Chris Collins ejected in waning seconds at Purdue, points to huge FT discrepancy

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins yells to his team as they played against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern coach Chris Collins walked into his postgame news conference and offered all the customary words in his opening statement. He knew what was coming next: The question about what led to his ejection with 1.7 seconds left in a 105-96 overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue and his angry, dramatic exit. While Collins didn’t specifically criticize the referees, he did acknowledge that the 38-shot discrepancy in free-throw attempts played a key — and perhaps crucial — role in the outcome of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.