Northwestern coach Chris Collins ejected in waning seconds at Purdue, points to huge FT discrepancy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern coach Chris Collins walked into his postgame news conference and offered all the customary words in his opening statement. He knew what was coming next: The question about what led to his ejection with 1.7 seconds left in a 105-96 overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue and his angry, dramatic exit. While Collins didn’t specifically criticize the referees, he did acknowledge that the 38-shot discrepancy in free-throw attempts played a key — and perhaps crucial — role in the outcome of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.