Northwestern breaks ground on a new football stadium

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has held a formal groundbreaking for a new Ryan Field on the site of the demolished football stadium. The new Ryan Field is part of a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan that was the largest in school history. Some of that money is funding academic ventures. The school has said the stadium would seat 35,000, down more than 12,000 from the old Ryan Field, which opened in 1926. It will feature a canopy designed to keep noise and light focused on the field and include cutting-edge technology and scoreboards, as well as concessions with food from local restaurants. Northwestern is scheduled to play most of its home games next season at its lakefront soccer and lacrosse facility.

