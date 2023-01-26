Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern, which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday. Northwestern closed the first half by scoring the final 10 points, with 3-pointers from Berry and Buie, to build a 43-30 lead. The Wildcats pulled away midway through the second half on a 12-3 run for a 63-40 lead. Chase Audige had 15 points and Matthew Nicholson added eight for Northwestern. The Wildcats beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time — doing so against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1958-62.

