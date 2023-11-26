Northwestern beats Illinois 45-43, ends Illini’s bowl hopes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ben Bryant completed 24 of 32 passes and 234 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown, and Cam Johnson caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown to lead Northwestern to a 45-43 victory Saturday over Illinois, ending the Illini’s hopes for a bowl berth. John Paddock completed 24 of 34 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns and Reggie Love III ran for 106 yards for Illinois. It was the fourth win in five games for the bowl-bound Wildcats while Illinois lost its fourth of seven home games.

