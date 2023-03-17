Northwestern beats Boise State 75-67 in March Madness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 22 points to lead Northwestern to a win in the school’s second appearance ever in the NCAA Tournament, 75-67 over Boise State. The seventh-seeded Wildcats previously made it to the Big Dance in 2017, and just like that time, they made sure they wouldn’t be one-and-done. Northwestern never trailed in a game that was close most of the way and advanced to play either UCLA or UNC Asheville in the second round of the West Region. The 10th-seeded Broncos are still searching for their first tournament win, losing their opener for the ninth time in as many tries. Max Rice scored 17 points to lead Boise State and Naje Smith added 14.

