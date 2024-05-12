Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane breaks NCAA record for career women’s lacrosse goals

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane has broken the Division I record for women’s lacrosse goals. Scane scored her 359th career goal in 81 games in the first period against Denver in the NCAA Tournament. She snapped a tie with Charlotte North for the top spot. North had 358 goals in 87 games for Boston College and Duke from 2018-22. Scane and the Wildcats are going for the school’s second straight national championship and No. 9 overall for the vaunted program. As the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, they received a bye into the second round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.