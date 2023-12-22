Northwestern and Utah overcome adversity to make the Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said he has never experienced a season with so many injuries like this one. The Utes were especially hard hit on the offensive side. Northwestern coach David Braun was hired in January as the defensive coordinator. He was unaware he would be called upon to take over a program engulfed in a hazing controversy. Both coaches navigated their circumstances to meet Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Utah is 8-4 and Northwestern is 7-5.

