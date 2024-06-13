Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg moving to new position amid looming changes in college athletics

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has created a new position for athletic director Derrick Gragg, naming him to oversee the university’s athletic strategy and help the school navigate the looming changes in college athletics. Gragg has overseen the athletic department as vice president for athletics and recreation since June 2021. He will take over as vice president for athletic strategy. Gragg will advise the president and athletic director in navigating the changes in the aftermath of the nearly $2.8 billion settlement agreement reached by the NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences to a host of antitrust claims.

