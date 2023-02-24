Northern Kentucky rallies past Davis, Detroit Mercy 67-64

DETROIT (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 20 points and Northern Kentucky rallied late to beat Detroit Mercy 67-64, despite 27 points from Antoine Davis. Warrick made 7 of 13 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Norse (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Davis hit four 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws, adding five assists for the Titans (13-17, 9-10), who saw a three-game win streak end. Davis, who had scored at least 30 points in six straight games, now has 3,570 career points. Only LSU’s Pete Maravich (3,667) has scored more in Division I play. Davis, who leads the country with a 27.9 scoring average, has scored in double figures in all 141 games he’s played for the Titans — a record streak. A.J. Oliver contributed 16 points and six rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.