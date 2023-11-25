Northern Iowa rides big first half to 73-51 victory over Stanford

By The Associated Press
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Nate Heise scored 15 points, leading Northern Iowa past Stanford 73-51 on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday night.

Jacob Hutson scored 12 points, Bowen Born added 11 and Tytan Anderson had 10 points with eight rebounds for the Panthers (2-4).

Maxime Raynaud led the Cardinal (3-4) with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers shot 54%, made 6 of 14 3-pointers and scored 49 points in the first half. Heise scored all 15 of his points in the half and Hutson added 10.

Hutson made back-to-back baskets to put the Panthers ahead 38-18 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the half. Later, Henry Cole made a hook shot and Heise finished off a three-point play to give UNI a 49-27 lead at the break. The Panthers did not commit a turnover in the first half, forced Stanford into 10 and had a 15-0 advantage in points after turnovers.

Neither team shot well in the second half — Stanford hitting on 32% and UNI making 36% — and the teams scored 24 points each.

Next up for Northern Iowa is a home game against Belmont on Wednesday. Stanford hosts San Diego on Dec. 3.

