Northern Illinois wins second straight after 17-7 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Josh Holst ran for a touchdown and Gavin Williams ran for 102 yards and Northern Illinois beat Bowling Green 17-7. Trailing 7-6 entering the fourth quarter, Holst ran for a 26-yard touchdown 7 seconds into the quarter. The two-point conversion was successful when Grayson Barnes completed a pass to Isaac Hatfield. Bowling Green led 7-3 when Connor Bazelak threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Harold Fannin Jr.

