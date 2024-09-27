Northern Illinois says it hasn’t received a formal offer amid Mountain West reports

Northern Illinois says it has not received a “formal offer to consider a change” in its conference, but appreciates the “interest in our strong brand” amid media reports that the school and fellow Mid-American Conference member Toledo are being targeted by the Mountain West. Five of the Mountain West’s 12 schools have decided to leave for the Pac-12, putting the Group of Five conference in a position where it must add two schools before 2028 to re-qualify for the NCAA’s requirement of having eight full members because Hawaii is only a partial member.

