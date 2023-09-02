Northern Illinois beats Boston College 27-24 in overtime

BOSTON (AP) — Rocky Lombardi scored on a 1-yard, quick-snap quarterback sneak to end the first overtime and Northern Illinois recovered after blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead to beat Boston College 27-24. It’s the second time in three seasons that the Huskies have started their season by beating an Atlantic Coast Conference team. They also beat Georgia Tech 22-21 in the 2021 opener. Lombardi completed 13 passes for 165 yards and Antario Brown scored a pair of touchdowns. But after Brock Lampe’s 1-yard run gave the Huskies a 21-7 lead, BC backup quarterback Thomas Castellanos led the Eagles to a pair of touchdowns to tie it. BC managed a field goal in overtime. NIU marched to the 1 and then Lombardi got under center and followed him over the goal line.

