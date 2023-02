GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Led by Daylen Kountz’s 27 points, the Northern Colorado Bears defeated the Idaho State Bengals 87-72 on Monday night. The Bears are now 11-19 on the season, while the Bengals dropped to 11-20.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.