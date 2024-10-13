Northern Colorado snaps 18-game losing streak with 21-17 win over Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Darius Stewart scored on a fourth-quarter touchdown run, and Northern Colorado ended its 18-game losing streak with a 21-17 victory over Weber State. The Bears’ last victory was on Nov. 12, 2022 when they beat Northern Arizona 21-20. Stewart’s 15-yard touchdown run capped a 98-yard, 18-play drive that chewed up more than eight minutes and ended the scoring with 6:14 remaining. Weber State then had a turnover, a three-and-out and an interception on its last three series. Richie Muoz was 13-of-26 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and interception for Weber State (3-4, 2-1).

