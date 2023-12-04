Northern Arizona tabs Brian Wright as next football coach

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona has hired former Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright as its next football coach. Wright replaces Chris Ball, who was fired after five seasons. Wright spent the past four years as Pittsburg State’s coach, leading the Gorillas to consecutive Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles while going 23-3 over the past two seasons. Wright previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Toledo and Florida Atlantic, where he went 5-0 as interim head coach.

