Northern Arizona scores on 8 straight possessions, swamps independent Lincoln (CA) 66-6

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington, Angel Flores and Seth Cromwell each had two touchdowns and Northern Arizona coasted to a 66-6 victory over independent Lincoln (CA) in Lumberjacks’ coach Brian Wright’s debut. Pennington opened the scoring with a 20-yard run and later hit BJ Fleming for a 62-yard score that made it 31-6. Pennington finished 8 of 10 for 116 yards passing. The Lumberjacks, who gave up the ball on downs on their opening possession, had touchdowns on eight-straight possessions. Flores, who was 5-for-5 passing for 80 yards, closed out the first half with an 8-yard TD pass to Bryzai White and a 13-yarder to Ta’ir Brooks that made it 45-6. Cromwell had two short scoring runs and finished with 43 yards on nine touches. Jack Clavel threw a touchdown pass to Darius Maxwell for Lincoln.

