Northern Arizona ramps up enthusiasm headed into Shane Burcar’s sixth season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona’s players attack each drill, each sprint with vigor, the sounds of squeaking shoes and shouts of encouragement filling the thin mountain air. The final day of summer workouts, like the first or last day of fall camp, is filled with possibilities and enthusiasm. The Lumberjacks are not alone in their fervor for the upcoming season. Every team feels the same way before the ball officially goes in the air. Unlike some programs with misplaced hope, Northern Arizona has a reason for optimism. With a healthy roster and nearly everyone back from last year’s team, the Lumberjacks are fully expecting a run at a Big Sky championship.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.