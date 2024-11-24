Northern Arizona keeps FCS playoff hopes alive with 30-18 win over Eastern Washington

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington threw for 312 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown to lead Northern Arizona to a 30-18 win over Eastern Washington. Seth Cromwell added 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Eagles (4-8, 3-5) took an 18-17 lead on a Soren McKee field goal late in the third quarter but NAU answered with Cromwell’s 6-yard TD run, although the Lumberjacks failed on a two-point conversion. EWU had an 11-play drive but turned the ball over on downs at the NAU 34 with 8:46 to play. The Lumberjacks then put together a 12-play, 66-yard drive, clinching the game on Pennington’s 12-yard run with 2:17 to play. Jared Taylor threw for two touchdowns for Eastern Washington, which had 301 yards after piling up 77 points and 478 yards rushing a week earlier.

