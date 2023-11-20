Northern Arizona fires football coach Chris Ball after 5 seasons

By The Associated Press
FILE - Northern Arizona coach Chris Ball watches a replay during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Northern Arizona has fired football coach Chris Ball after five seasons. The school announced Ball's contract would not be renewed on Monday, Nov. 20, two days after the Lumberjacks beat Eastern Washington 49-42. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona has fired football coach Chris Ball after five seasons. The school announced Ball’s contract would not be renewed two days after the Lumberjacks beat Eastern Washington 49-42. NAU had some successes under Ball, including the program’s first win over a Pac-12 opponent against Arizona in 2021. The Lumberjacks weren’t able to win consistently, finishing with a winning record once. NAU went 5-6 overall and 5-3 to finish tied for fourth in the Big Sky Conference. The Lumberjacks went 20-30 under Ball.

