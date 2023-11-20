Northern Arizona fires football coach Chris Ball after 5 seasons

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona has fired football coach Chris Ball after five seasons. The school announced Ball’s contract would not be renewed two days after the Lumberjacks beat Eastern Washington 49-42. NAU had some successes under Ball, including the program’s first win over a Pac-12 opponent against Arizona in 2021. The Lumberjacks weren’t able to win consistently, finishing with a winning record once. NAU went 5-6 overall and 5-3 to finish tied for fourth in the Big Sky Conference. The Lumberjacks went 20-30 under Ball.

