Northern Arizona defense bottles up Montana in a 28-14 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Adam Damante completed 23 of 30 passes with a touchdown, Northern Arizona added a touchdown pass on a trick play and the Lumberjacks stymied Montana 28-14. Montana entered the game 3-0 and ranked among the Top 15 FCS teams while NAU was 0-3, but the Lumberjacks flipped the script from the opening whistle. A 75-yard, seven-play Montana drive cut the gap to 21-14 at the half. Alex McLaughlin’s 25-yard interception return set the Lumberjacks up at midfield and midway through the third quarter Keyonta Lanier scored on a four-yard run. After a pair of punts, the Grizzlies then turned it over on downs three-straight times. Northern Arizona had 396 yards and kept the ball 11 minutes longer than Montana.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.