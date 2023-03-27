North Texas hires Jason Burton as women’s basketball coach

DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas has hired Jason Burton as its women’s basketball coach after he spent the last nine seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce. Burton replaces Jalie Mitchell, who a week earlier announced her departure after eight seasons coaching her alma mater. Mitchell was 111-127, including an 11-20 record this season. Texas A&M Commerce was 171-90 under Burton. The only losing record came this season when the Lions were 14-19 in the first year of their transition to the NCAA Division I level. They finished 10-8 in Southland Conference games. The Lions were 69-12 over their last three seasons at the Division II level.

