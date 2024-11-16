North Texas fires defensive coordinator after allowing 681 yards in 4th loss in a row

DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas has fired defensive coordinator Matt Caponi. The move Saturday came a day after the Mean Green allowed 681 total yards while losing their fourth consecutive game. They lost 48-27 at UTSA, which became the fourth consecutive opponent to have a 150-yard rusher against them. They have allowed 159 points in that streak. Caponi was in his second season as UNT’s defensive coordinator. Linebackers coach Brian Odom will be the interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of this season. North Texas is 5-5 and has to win one of its final two games for bowl eligibility.

