North Texas beats Temple 45-14 for its first win as a member of the American Athletic Conference

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, Ja’Mori Maclin caught six passes for 163 yards and two scores, and North Texas beat Temple 45-14 on Saturday for its first win as a member of the American Athletic Conference. North Texas had three scores of over 40 yards. Maclin caught a short pass before breaking two tackles along the left sideline for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter. Oscar Adaway III went untouched for a 43-yard scoring run in the third. Maclin’s second touchdown was a 64-yarder to make it 38-14 with 8:17 left to play. Adaway and Isaiah Johnson each rushed for 75-plus yards and a touchdown for North Texas (3-3, 1-1).

