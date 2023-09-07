North starts against Fiji in his 4th Rugby World Cup. Faletau is fit to play after a calf injury

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — George North will become the fourth Wales player to appear at four Rugby World Cups when he takes the field for the team’s first game of the tournament in France on Sunday. He’ll be taking on a familiar opponent. North has played against Fiji in each of the World Cups he has featured in and the Pacific Island nation is his first opponent in the 2023 edition. It is shaping up to be a huge first match for the teams in Bordeaux. Two of Wales, Fiji or Australia are expected to qualify from Pool C. No. 8 Taulupe Faletau is fit to start for Wales after a calf injury.

