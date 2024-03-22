North Korea-Japan qualifier in Pyongyang is off due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The World Cup soccer qualifier between North Korea and Japan in Pyongyang will not be played as scheduled on Tuesday. The Asian Football Confederation has confirmed the game is off. Japan Football Association chief Kozo Tashima said they weren’t going to North Korea on Thursday, soon after beating North Korea 1-0 in Tokyo. The AFC offered only “unforeseen circumstances” as a reason. The AFC says it was informed by North Korea “of the need to move the match to a neutral venue due to unavoidable circumstances.” Japan has three wins from three games in Asia Group B. North Korea has one win from three games.

