North Korea-Japan qualifier in Pyongyang canceled by FIFA

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has canceled the North Korea-Japan World Cup qualifier scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang. FIFA says it decided the qualifier “shall neither be played nor rescheduled” because North Korea couldn’t come up with an alternative venue and there was no room in the calendar for a postponement. The issue will go to a FIFA disciplinary committee which suggests North Korea will suffer a 3-0 forfeit. North Korea has so far only one win from three games in Group B of Asia qualifying. North Korea informed this week that it couldn’t host Japan and requested a neutral venue “due to unavoidable circumstances” the Asian Football Confederation said without elaborating. North Korea lost to Japan 1-0 in Tokyo on Thursday. The Koreans have scheduled home games in June against Syria and Myanmar.

