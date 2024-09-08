North Dakota’s defense stymies Montana in 2nd half for 27-24 win

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — C.J. Elrichs kicked two field goals in the fourth quarter and North Dakota’s defense dominated the second half to rally the Fighting Hawks to a 27-24 upset of Montana. North Dakota scored on all four of its drives after trailing 24-7 at halftime and held the Grizzlies, ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, to 34 yards on their four possessions. Montana had three three-and-out possessions, netting no yards and on their last possession picked up 32 yards on quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat’s fourth-down keeper but then Ty Morrison’s kick was wide right with 39 seconds left. Gaven Ziebarth scored on a 2-yard run to cap North Dakota’s 80-yard drive to open the second half. Then the Fighting Hawks went 58 yards on four plays with Simon Romfo scoring on a 19-yard run.

