North Dakota uses the third to seize control in 41-24 win over San Diego

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Simon Romfo threw for two touchdowns and North Dakota used a little more than the last quarter-and-a-half to pull away from San Diego for a 41-24 win. Tied at 17, Gaven Ziebarth ran it in from the 1 with 9:19 left in the third. A little more than six minutes later, Romfo threw a 41-yard scoring pass to Bo Belquist, and C.J. Elquist’s 31-yard field goal with three seconds left in the quarter made it 34-17. Grant Sergent threw for 243 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice for the Toreros.

