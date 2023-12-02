North Dakota State shocks Montana State with blocked PAT in OT for 35-34 win in FCS playoffs.

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — . Hunter Poncius blocked Casey Kautman’s extra point attempt in overtime and North Dakota State escaped with a 35-34 win over sixth-seeded Montana State in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The Bison eliminated the Bobcats for the fourth time in five seasons, including the 2021 championship game. The win was their FCS-record 46th, breaking a tie with Georgia Southern. NDSU ran the ball five times in overtime with Cam Miller scoring on a 3-yard quarterback keeper. MSU with a 25-yard run by Scottre Humphrey. However, Poncius, a 6-foot-8, 315-pound backup offensive tackle got enough push and his hands up to win the game.The Bison (10-3) went 89 yards in nine plays, tying the game on a 29-yard run by TK Marshall with 2:33 to play.

