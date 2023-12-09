North Dakota State rolls into FCS semifinals with 45-17 win over South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Cam Miller had a touchdown by pass and run, Cole Payton rushed for two scores and North Dakota State rolled over South Dakota 45-17 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The Bison will travel to second-seeded Montana for a semifinal matchup. The third-seeded Coyotes were down 21-0 after the first quarter following an 82-yard punt return by Jayden Price. Miller ran 9 yards to cap NDSU’s opening 75-yard drive and running quarterback Payton rushed for a 43-yard score. Miller added a 4-yard TD pass to finish an 81-yard drive and Payton ran 17 yards for a 35-3 halftime lead.

