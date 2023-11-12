North Dakota State pulls away in second half to beat Southern Illinois 34-10

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — TaMerik Williams rushed for two touchdowns in the second half when North Dakota State pulled away for a 34-10 win over Southern Illinois in a matchup of two ranked FCS teams. Leading 13-10 at halftime, the Bison scored on Williams’ 34-yard run in the third quarter and added fourth-quarter touchdowns on Williams’ 1-yarder and TK Marshall’s 2-yarder. Miller was 15-of-19 passing for 232 yards and added 48 yards on the ground. The Bison rushed for 217 yards. The Salukis were held to 55 yards on the ground while throwing for 151.

