North Dakota State holds on to beat Towson 41-24

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — CharMar Brown ran for three touchdowns and North Dakota State defeated Towson 41-24 on Saturday. Brown’s 1-yard score finished an 11-play, 80-yard drive and gave the Bison (3-1) — ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll — the lead for good at 10-3 early in the second quarter. Jackson Williams returned a punt 67 yards and Cam Miller tossed a 19-yard TD to Bryce Lance for a 24-3 halftime lead. Towson got as close as 31-24 on Tyrell Greene Jr.’s 72-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes left but Griffin Grosa kicked his second field goal and Brown added another 1-yard touchdown with a minute to go.

