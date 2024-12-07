North Dakota State erases 14-point deficit, beats Abilene Christian 51-31 in FCS second round

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw three touchdown passes, ran for another and second-seeded North Dakota State blew past a 14-point deficit to beat 15th-seeded Abilene Christian 51-31 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Bison, in the FCS playoffs for a 15th straight season and winner of nine FCS titles, will host seventh-seeded Mercer in the quarterfinals. Abilene Christian took a 17-3 lead that included a 90-yard run by Sam Hicks. The Bison then scored 31 consecutive points, starting with Jackson Williams’ 100-yard kickoff return.

