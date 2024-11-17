North Dakota State eases by Missouri State to clinch at least a share of MVFC championship

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for a career-high four touchdowns, backup quarterback Nathan Hayes added another TD and North Dakota State defeated Missouri State 59-21 to take over sole possession of first place and clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship. It was only the second time two MVFC teams met with 6-0 league records, with top-ranked NDSU coming away with its 11th MVFC title. Barika Kpeenu opened the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown and NDSU recovered a fumble on Missouri State’s second possession. Miller found Joe Stoffel on fourth-and-goal from the 3 for a 14-point lead after two NDSU drives. Jackson Williams hauled in a 22-yard pass from Miller to make it 21-0 and cap the longest touchdown drive at home this season at 95 yards.

