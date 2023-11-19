North Dakota edges Illinois State 22-21 on Gaven Ziebarth’s TD in closing seconds

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Gaven Ziebarth rushed for two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 1-yarder with 25 seconds remaining, and North Dakota beat Illinois State 22-21 in a battle of teams seeking a seventh win for a possible spot in the FCS playoffs. North Dakota (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) hopes to follow last season’s 7-5 squad into the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Illinois State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — but had a point-after attempt blocked and a two-point conversion denied — to take a 21-16 lead with 4:53 remaining. North Dakota answered the second touchdown with an 11-play, 76-yard drive that chewed up over four minutes. Tommy Schuster had completions of 13, 17 and 15 yards on North Dakota’s final drive.

