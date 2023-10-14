North Dakota beats rival NDSU for 1st time in 20 years, 49-24

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Gaven Ziebarth ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns, Luke Skokna also scored three times and North Dakota defeated North Dakota State for the first time in 20 years, 49-24. The win was also the first for the Fighting Hawks over the Bison at the Division I level after five losses, and fans celebrated on the field afterward. North Dakota hadn’t beaten North Dakota State since a 28-21 overtime victory in Grand Forks in 2003. CJ Siegel intercepted a Cam Miller pass at the North Dakota 20 and returned it 57 yards to set up Ziebarth’s 7-yard score four plays later for a 35-17 lead.

