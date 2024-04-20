North Carolina’s Harrison Ingram opts to enter the NBA draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina starting wing Harrison Ingram is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Ingram announced his plans with a statement and video posted on social media. Ingram arrived after averaging 10.5 points in two seasons at Stanford. He was the No. 3 scorer at 12.2 points and No. 2 rebounder at 8.8 boards for the Tar Heels. Ingram helped UNC claim the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

