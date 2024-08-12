North Carolina women’s soccer coach Anson Dorrance bids goodbye after 21 titles

CHAPEL HILL, N.J. (AP) — Anson Dorrance’s unmatched success in college athletics began in an era when he was coaching two soccer teams at North Carolina. There was little time for anything else, other than coaching. Going away on vacation was time away from the job, and Dorrance wanted his teams to succeed. They did, especially the women’s program. After 45 years, a very relaxing recent vacation and 21 national titles, Dorrance decided to leave his position as the Tar Heels women’s soccer coach. He held at farewell news conference Monday at Chapel Hill, saying his success was build on recruiting quality athletes.

