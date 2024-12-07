North Carolina women oust top-seed Duke 3-0, will play Wake Forest in College Cup final

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Kate Faasse scored on an early penalty kick, Olivia Thomas added a first-half goal and North Carolina eliminated top-seed Duke 3-0 in the nightcap of the College Cup semifinals. North Carolina (21-5), which has appeared in all 43 NCAA tournaments and won 21 of them, will square off against first-timer Wake Forest on Monday. The Demon Deacons beat Stanford 1-0 in the other semifinal.

