North Carolina wins 3rd straight, 77-66 over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — R.J. Davis scored 19 points, Leaky Black had 18 points and nine rebounds and North Carolina eased by Florida State 77-66 for its third straight victory. North Carolina pulled away in the first half with 11 3-pointers in building a 43-25 lead. Davis and Caleb Love each made three 3-pointers in the first half. The Tar Heels cooled off in the second half and finished 14 of 29 from distance. North Carolina led by double figures for the first 15 minutes of the second half before Florida State went on a 9-0 run to get within 64-60 with 2:45 left. The Tar Heels made their final three field goals and went 7 of 8 from the stripe in the final 26 seconds to secure it.

